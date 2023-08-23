President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Sokoto Sultanate Council, as he turns 67.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the president shared in his moment of joy and thanksgiving.

President Tinubu acknowledged the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs

“sacrifices and selflessness of the Sultan of Sokoto, who has, since his assumption of office in November 2006, worked assiduously for the sustenance of peaceful co-existence in the country, and beyond, personally traveling, intervening, mediating, and chairing meetings on the need for harmony.”

The president extolled Sultan’s “magnanimity, friendliness, and neighbourly outlook on life, seizing every opportunity to educate citizens on the benefits of amity in the society while providing platforms for solidifying Nigeria’s unity, such as instituting the Peace Accord for elections as a member of the National Peace Committee.

“As the revered former military officer, who served the nation meritoriously, clocks 67, the President believes his wealth of experience will continuously be an asset for the nation’s steady progress with a particular emphasis on bridging religious, ethnic, and cultural divides.”

President Tinubu prayed for more years of strength, health, and wisdom to the Sultan of Sokoto.

