Tinubu graduated with first-class degree from Chicago varsity — Alausa

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has said President Bola Tinubu graduated with a first-class degree in accounting from Chicago State University in the United States.

Alausa made the claim during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, where he defended the President’s academic qualifications and dismissed questions about his educational background.

The minister said he was familiar with the university, having lived in Chicago for almost 30 years, and had personally met several people who attended the institution with Tinubu.

“I’m telling you hardcore facts. I lived in Chicago for almost 30 years. I’ve been to that university so many times,” he said.

Asked whether he had met Tinubu’s classmates, Alausa replied, “Oh, many, many, many, in person. Many. So forget the nonsense of…”

When asked whether the President graduated with a first-class degree, the minister responded, “In accounting, of course.”

Alausa also described Tinubu as a genius, dismissing questions about the President’s intellectual ability.

“Oh, he’s a genius. Let’s not talk about the capability of this President. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is literally a genius,” he said.

The minister also defended Tinubu’s performance in office, claiming that the President had moved Nigeria from a moribund country to a growing economy.

“Look at how he’s transformed a moribund country three years ago to a country that is growing,” Alausa said.

However, when the interviewer raised concerns about the number of out-of-school children and poverty in the country, the minister insisted that the discussion should focus on the President’s achievements.

“Let me focus on what you’re saying. I don’t want you to derail this conversation. But this President has delivered this for Nigeria,” he added.