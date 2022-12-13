Tinubu gets fresh endorsement, as Speaker’s wife, others mobilise for APC candidate

The aspiration of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, received a fresh boost on Tuesday as wives of federal lawmakers pledged support to the party candidate.

Operating under the platform, the House of Representatives Members’ Spouses Association (HORMSA), and led by Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamila, wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, they met with the chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign Team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in Abuja and promised to mobilise party faithful for Tinubu’s victory.

Mrs Gbajabiamila noted that considering Tinubu’s track record as two-term Lagos State governor, she was that the APC candidate would not relegate women to the background but continue to accord them recognition in his government.

She said:” In 1999, when Asiwaju became Lagos State governor, it was not the norm to carry women along so strongly, but Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not think that only men were capable of fixing Lagos. He recognised and demonstrated that women are not insignificant.

“With you and Asiwaju’s record, we have no doubt that women will be given more space to thrive if he is elected to office. Asiwaju believes in our capacity. He recognises our strengths and value. He knows democracy is incomplete if women are excluded. This is why we can rely on his promise to increase women’s participation to at least 35% of all government positions. If Asiwaju says he is promising that women will be adequately represented in government appointments, we believe him.”

She further stated that a country such as Nigeria requires a visionary leader in the mould of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“No nation is perfect and we can all agree that there are many challenges in Nigeria; this is why we need a visionary with a proven track record to elevate our nation. We have seen Asiwaju turn around a dwindling economy and a highly insecure Lagos into a thriving economy and a much more improved security scenario; a prosperous state that we can all appreciate.

“We have every reason to believe that if given the opportunity, Asiwaju and his able Vice-President, Distinguished Senator Kashim Shettima, can also contribute to improving Nigeria.

“Today, we have come to show our appreciation and pledge our support to the Tinubu/Shettima mission to bring renewed hope to Nigeria.”

In her response, Senator Tinubu assured them that the joint ticket of Tinubu– Shettima would build on positive developments of the Muhammadu Buhari administration if elected.

She further urged the women to contribute to the campaign via grassroots engagements.

“If the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is given this glorious opportunity, I think we will be able to see more of the foundation laid by the Buhari administration. There will be a lot of work, we need you all to continue to work and to help us with the door-to-door campaign,” she said.

