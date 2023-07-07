President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the House of Representatives to confirm the newly appointed service chiefs.

The Speaker of the House, Abass Tajudeen read the President’s letter of request during the opening of the house’s plenary session on Thursday, 6 July 2023.

The letter of the President seeking the confirmation of the service chiefs comes two weeks after their appointment on June 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele while speaking with Journalist on Tuesday, 4th of July 2023, disclosed that the red chamber will screen and confirm the appointment of the new Service Chiefs and other appointments made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in two weeks.

Tinubu removed all service chiefs in Nigeria and appointed new ones whom he directed to resume with immediate effect, three weeks after his inauguration.

The Service Chiefs waiting for approval from the legislative arm are Nuhu Ribadu, as the new National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. C.G Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen T. A Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff, IGP Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector-General of Police and Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye as the Chief of Defense Intelligence.

Tinubu also appointed Adeniyi Adewale as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs.

The move by the President followed persistent calls by civil society organisations that the security architecture be rejigged and fresh hands allowed to handle the nation’s security apparatus.

Tinubu had previously suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman and Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Also Read: