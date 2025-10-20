Tinubu felicitates Oba of Benin on 9th anniversary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, on the ninth anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by his spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President praised the monarch’s enduring service to the Benin Kingdom and Nigeria.

Tinubu joined the government and people of Edo State, the royal family, and the Benin Traditional Council in celebrating the milestone, describing the Oba’s reign as nearly a decade of impactful leadership.

He commended the traditional ruler for fostering peace, unity, and social harmony, particularly his efforts in addressing human trafficking and illegal migration among young people.

The President also lauded the Oba’s strong cultural advocacy, especially his campaign for the repatriation of African artefacts and preservation of traditional values.

Tinubu hailed the monarch’s commitment to protecting Benin’s rich heritage for future generations and prayed for his continued good health, long life, and greater accomplishments on the historic throne.

(NAN)

