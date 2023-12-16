President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated the former President, Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birthday, describing him as “Nigeria’s icon of integrity and patriotism”

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement titled, ‘President Tinubu celebrates Nigeria’s icon of integrity and patriotism, former President Muhammadu Buhari,’ reads:

“President Bola Tinubu celebrates his friend and ally, former President Muhammadu Buhari, an icon of truth, justice, and patriotism on his 81st birthday.

“President Tinubu extols the peerless leadership credentials and feats of the former President, recalling his meritorious service to the nation at various times as Head of State and as President.”

“Reeling out former President Buhari’s unparalleled record of infrastructural provision, comprising several new international airports, multiple standard-gauge railway lines, new seaport development, dozens of new dams, power stations, oil and gas infrastructure, expressways and mega-bridges, in addition to establishing Nigeria’s first-ever national social investment and protection programme, amongst many other feats, President Tinubu fondly recalls the former President’s aggressive push to modernise Nigeria’s defence architecture while working towards import substitution with the empowerment of millions of Nigerian farmers in his progressive initiative to enhance food security in the country.

“President Buhari is from the rarest phylum of virtuous servant-leaders. He has devoted his life to the service of the nation, even earning himself detention for his patriotism and service to our Fatherland.

“The emergence of leaders like my good friend, Buhari, happens only by divine orchestration. He is a man of absolute and undiluted integrity. His yea is yea, and his nay is nay, Tinubu noted.

“Tinubu appreciates the Daura-born ex-military leader for his friendship and vote of confidence shown through his stalwart support for the administration.”

He assured the former President that the hope of a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria, which he has always worked for, will not be dashed,” the statement noted.

