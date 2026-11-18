President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the Alake of Egbaland, Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III (Okukenu IV), as an illustrious Nigerian whose reign in the last 21 years has brought remarkable progress and development to his kingdom.

Tinubu, in a congratulatory message he personally signed, attributed the traditional ruler’s invaluable contributions to traditional institutions to his prior military career, where discipline, courage, patriotism, loyalty, and a deep sense of duty formed the core of guiding principles in serving the nation.

Tinubu prayed to God to grant His Majesty sound health, renewed strength, divine wisdom, and many more fruitful and peaceful years on the throne.

His statement read: On behalf of my family and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it gives me great pleasure to rejoice with Your Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III (Okukenu IV), the Alake of Egbaland, as you celebrate 21 years on the throne of your forefathers on November 19.

“Your Majesty, 21 years on the throne is no ordinary milestone. It is a remarkable testament to your selfless service and dedication to your people’s welfare.

“Your Majesty, your journey to the revered throne was preceded by your distinguished and illustrious military career, where discipline, courage, patriotism, loyalty, and a deep sense of duty formed the core of your guiding principles in serving the nation.

“For 21 remarkable years, your reign has witnessed tremendous development, not only within the Egba kingdom but also across the state. These strides in development stand as enduring reminders of the invaluable role of the traditional institution in complementing governments of the day for overall development.

“Your unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage deserves commendation and emulation across all strata.

“Your words of advice, with consistent emphasis on responsible leadership, humility, accountability, service to the people, and respect for institutions, continue to guide us as elected leaders of the people.

“As you celebrate this remarkable anniversary, I congratulate the sons and daughters of Egbaland that Almighty God answered their prayers for a King filled with wisdom, dedication to service, humility, and whose reign will be known for peace and development.

“May Almighty God grant Your Majesty sound health, renewed strength, divine wisdom and many more fruitful and peaceful years on the throne.”