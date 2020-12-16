Tinubu, Fayemi advocate devolution of power, state police to tackle Nigeria’s challenges

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu and Governor Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday restated the need for the devolution of power and establishment of state police to frontally address myriad of problems plaguing the nation.

The duo decried the concentration of excessive power at the federal level, contending that such development had weakened the states and local governments by inhibiting their growth and economic potentials.

Tinubu and Fayemi spoke in Ibadan, Oyo State capital during the 71st posthumous birthday anniversary of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu; Kano State governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Osun State deputy governor, Mr Benedict Alabi and other eminent personalities were also present at the event.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Lagos State deputy governor, Mr Obafemi Hamzat also said more revenue should be allocated to the states to empower them in discharging their responsibilities to the people.

He said, “our system remains too centralized with too much power and money remaining within the federal might. This imbalance leads to relative state weakness.

We need to overhaul how revenues that are allocated between the states and the federal government

“Given its unique currency-issuing power, the federal government can never be starved of the naira required to fulfil its core functions. Due to this currency power, the federal government does not necessarily need naira revenue to survive. The federal government can never be short of naira unless it creates myopic laws and regulations to so hamstrung itself.

“First, the current relationship between the police and the people needs such reform so that the police may help better answer the security challenges we now face.

Abiola Ajimobi had been a proponent for the state police for many years. The time for state police has come. In fact, it is overdue. This important change requires more funds in state hands, less in federal.”

Tinubu also said it was absurd that states were not allowed to engage in power generation despite the paucity of electricity supply in the country, pointing out that other items such as stamp duties for financial transactions, tourism and the incorporation of businesses should also be permitted at the state level and be removed from the federal charge.

He said, ” perhaps the single most important factor in economic development is power generation. States currently are shut out from this vital sector even though the nation suffers a paucity of power.

“States must be allowed to engage in power generation as long as their efforts are consistent with and do not undermine federal labours in this sector. If we begin these fundamental changes, then our states will become stronger, more able catalysts of economic development.

“By instituting true federalism, we open the door not only to prosperity but to greater democracy and openness throughout Nigeria. This will help bring peace and tranquillity where there is now tension and uncertainty about the pathway our nation is on,” Tinubu stated.

The Ekiti State governor, Governor Kayode Fayemi in his remark also said too much power was concentrated in the central, noting that states are the drivers of development in the provision of quality education, health and infrastructures.

He posited that “one area that has become a big burden in the cause of our national development is the security of lives and property in the states. Theoretically, the governor is considered as the chief security officers of their states and are expected to be in charge. Accordingly, everybody looks up to the governors to provide security, especially during threats. In practice, however, the governors really have limited control over the security architecture of the states.

“In spite of this limitation, states buy different security equipment ranging from operational vehicles, communication gadgets, bulletproof vests and kits. The operational vehicles used for patrols are mainly fuelled by the states, while men on special duties receive some encouragement allowances,” Fayemi averred.

