Tinubu explains why education remains major priority of his administration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said education remains a major priority of his administration, citing his personal struggles while financing his university education in the United States.

The president disclosed this in a statement shared on his X account on Wednesday, where he highlighted some of his administration’s interventions, including student loans, technical education, improved university funding and investments in medical training.

Tinubu said his experiences as a student who had to work different jobs to pay for his education had shaped his belief that every Nigerian child should have access to quality education, irrespective of their family’s financial circumstances.

According to him, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed more than ₦372 billion in student loans to cover institutional fees and students’ upkeep, helping beneficiaries continue their education.

He also disclosed that the government’s technical and vocational education programme had received more than 2.8 million applications, while 38 technical colleges had been rehabilitated.

Tinubu added that students in federal and selected state technical colleges now enjoy free tuition, accommodation, textbooks and uniforms under the programme.

On university education, the president said his administration had reached a new agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which provides for a 40 per cent increase in academic staff remuneration and measures aimed at promoting stability in the university system.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring students complete their programmes within the stipulated period.

In the health education sector, Tinubu disclosed that the Federal Government was spending ₦110 billion to rehabilitate 24 medical schools as part of efforts to expand the country’s capacity to train healthcare professionals.

He further revealed that annual nursing enrolment had increased from 28,000 to 115,000, while admission into medical and dental programmes had risen from 5,000 to 12,000.

The president said the government was also addressing out-of-school challenges, noting that more than one million children who had previously been out of school had returned to learning.

He listed teacher development, increased educational opportunities for girls and the introduction of a new national curriculum that restores Nigerian History to classrooms among other ongoing interventions.

Tinubu said the inclusion of Nigerian History was intended to help children understand the country’s past, appreciate their national identity and prepare for their responsibilities as future leaders.

He commended the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, and other members of the education team for their contributions to the sector’s reforms.

The president also announced that the team had developed an interactive A–Z guide to the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), which provides information on government reforms, programmes, achievements and opportunities across the education system.

He urged Nigerians to visit edu4pbat.ng to access the resource and understand the educational opportunities available to students, parents and teachers.

According to him, the platform would also enable Nigerians to report challenges affecting education in their communities, providing the government with feedback to identify and address shortcomings.

Tinubu maintained that expanding access to education was central to his administration’s ambition of achieving shared prosperity, stressing that a child’s background should not determine the opportunities available to them.

He added that his government remained committed to sustaining the reforms and addressing outstanding challenges in the sector.

The statement reads partly, “When I first arrived in the United States as a young man, I drove a taxi to earn money for my education. I even had to postpone starting school for several months to save enough.

“When I eventually got to Chicago, I worked different jobs to support myself and pay my way through university. I know what it means to worry about tuition, accommodation and how to make ends meet while pursuing an education.

“Those experiences have stayed with me.

“I know what education made possible in my own life, and I believe every Nigerian child deserves that same opportunity, regardless of where they are born or what their parents can afford.

“This is one reason education remains a major priority of our Renewed Hope administration.

“Through NELFUND, we have provided over ₦372 billion in student loans for institutional fees and upkeep, helping young Nigerians remain in school and pursue their education.

“Our technical and vocational education programme has attracted over 2.8 million applications. We have rehabilitated 38 technical colleges, while students in federal and selected state technical colleges now benefit from free school fees, boarding, textbooks and uniforms.

“We have reached a new agreement with ASUU, providing for a 40% increase in academic staff remuneration and measures to improve stability in our universities.

“A four-year course must take four years. Our young people deserve to complete their education on time and get on with their lives. Promise made, Promise Kept.”