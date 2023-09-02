President Bola Tinubu has exempted Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva from the ambassadors recall directive.

He has also directed that the recall of the ambassadors earlier confirmed by the ministry of foreign affairs is with immediate effect rather than within 60 days announced by the ministry.

This is according to a statement issued on Saturday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), which affirmed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.

The statement said that the President’s directive is sequel to “his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda, the President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.

“To this end, the President further directs that Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva be exempted from this total recall, in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month.

“By the directive of the President, the recall of the affected officers takes immediate effect.”

