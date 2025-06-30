Tinubu establishes diplomatic ties with Saint Lucia, offers OECS visa waivers

President Bola Tinubu on Monday formally announced the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, describing it as a “symbolic bridge that will provide a gateway in fostering closer ties.”

He made the announcement while addressing a joint session of the Saint Lucian bicameral Parliament.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, confirmed this development, stating that Tinubu proposed creating a Joint Commission or Political Consultation Agreement to guide structured cooperation within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

In a move aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, President Tinubu also offered full scholarships to OECS students, stressing that this initiative would “promote cultural understanding that further strengthens the bond between Nigeria and the Eastern Caribbean states.”

Addressing leaders from Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Montserrat, Saint Martin, and Saint Vincent, Tinubu further announced Nigeria’s openness to visa waivers for OECS diplomatic and official passport holders, respectfully urging a reciprocal gesture to facilitate smoother movement and closer institutional cooperation.

Tinubu emphasised the deep cultural and historical ties between Nigeria and the Caribbean, rooted in the transatlantic slave trade and Pan-African ideals.

He asserted his “profound kinship with our shared African heritage” and stated that his presence symbolized Nigeria’s renewed commitment to re-engage with these enduring ties.

He added that the occasion served “as a testament to the enduring ideals of Pan-Africanism and the unyielding desire for unity and collaboration among peoples of African descent.”

The President also highlighted economic diplomacy opportunities, encouraging the OECS to view Nigeria as both a supplier and a market. He emphasized Nigeria’s “vast natural resources and position as the largest market in Africa,” presenting significant opportunities for the OECS to leverage strengths, attract investment, create jobs, and foster joint ventures.

Culturally, he described Nigeria as the “continent’s creative heart,” with its diverse ethnicities and globally celebrated traditions in music, cuisine, fashion, film (Nollywood), and literature.

The audience of over 300 people at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom included OECS Heads of Government, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia.

