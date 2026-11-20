The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has said President Bola Tinubu has ended the 29-year wait for the elevation of traditional stools in the FCT.

Wike stated this on Friday in Abuja during the presentation of certificates, letters of office, staff of office and brand-new sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to newly upgraded first- and second-class traditional rulers from the 16 chiefdoms in the territory.

The ceremony, which attracted senators, traditional rulers, political leaders and other stakeholders, marked a significant milestone in the history of the FCT traditional institution, following nearly three decades of demands for the elevation of traditional stools.

Wike recalled that since the establishment of the FCT Traditional Rulers Council in 1997, only the stool of the Ona of Abaji had been elevated, leaving other traditional rulers waiting for recognition despite their contributions to community development.

He said the latest exercise was made possible by President Tinubu’s approval under the Renewed Hope Agenda, describing it as a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance.

“Today is 29 years after the creation of the FCT Traditional Rulers Council. Since 1997, there’s only one stool that was elevated, and that is the Ona of Abaji. Since that period, no stool has been elevated,” he said.

“Mr President, as part of his programme of inclusivity under the Renewed Hope Agenda, thought it wise to bring the traditional rulers close, for them to also stand and be part of the governance process. Mr President approved the elevation of the various stools,” he added.

The minister said the excitement among the traditional rulers and their communities underscored the importance of recognising institutions that contribute to governance, adding that leadership should be measured by its ability to make people happy and address their needs.

Wike also announced plans to upgrade more traditional chiefdoms in the territory and provide befitting palaces for first-class traditional rulers in the 2027 budget, as the administration moves to strengthen traditional institutions and grassroots governance.

He pledged to extend official vehicles and other logistical support to traditional rulers, stressing that the interventions were aimed at restoring the dignity of the traditional institution and enhancing its capacity to promote peace, security and development across the FCT.

Defending the provision of official vehicles to the royal fathers, Wike dismissed criticisms that the gesture amounted to bribery, describing such arguments as an indication of the failure to appreciate the critical role traditional institutions play in society.

He questioned why ministers, political appointees and other government officials were entitled to official vehicles while traditional rulers, who are responsible for community mobilisation, conflict resolution and grassroots security, should be denied similar support.

“I’ve had so many people ranting in the various media houses that we intend to pay them bribe. It’s unfortunate. Chief press secretaries to area council chairmen, deputies to vice chairmen, ministers and special assistants to the President have vehicles. But the traditional institution should not have vehicles. Giving them vehicles means to pay them bribe,” he said.

He added: “That’s how we have kept our traditional institution so low, that you see a traditional ruler in a car or on a tricycle. That’s what we want for our system. If this is paying bribe, we’ll continue to pay it.”

Wike maintained that traditional rulers remained indispensable to governance, particularly in stabilising communities and creating an enabling environment for government to implement development projects.

“Traditional institutions play a lot of roles to stabilise communities for government to carry out their projects. If traditional rulers cannot organise their communities, you will see the level of insecurity in this country,” he said.

Recalling the administration’s engagements with communities shortly after its inauguration in 2023, the minister said President Tinubu had directed government officials to visit the six area councils, consult traditional rulers and other stakeholders, and identify their immediate needs.

He said the FCT Administration had addressed several of the demands made during the consultations, including road construction, the provision of police stations and residential accommodation for security personnel.

Wike disclosed that the administration would extend the upgrading exercise to additional chiefdoms in the coming months, and provide befitting palaces for first-class traditional rulers through the 2027 budget, before extending the intervention to second-class chiefs.

The minister said the commitment followed a request by former senator Philip Aduda, who had advocated the provision of befitting palaces for traditional rulers in the territory.

“I do agree with you. By the grace of God, in the next 2027 budget, we’ll see what the funds can take and make sure that, at the end of the day, all the first-class chiefs are taken care of. Then we’ll move to the second class,” he said.

He also charged chairmen of the six area councils to provide the necessary logistics, particularly fuel, to ensure that the newly presented vehicles were effectively utilised by the traditional rulers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai, congratulated the upgraded traditional rulers, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them by providing fair and inclusive leadership, listening to their subjects and promoting peaceful coexistence, particularly by giving women and young people a voice.

Similarly, Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, Senator David Jimkuta, commended Tinubu and Wike for restoring recognition to the traditional institution, saying the vehicles would improve mobility, and urged the rulers to reciprocate through greater cooperation with the administration.

In her remarks, Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, described the presentation as a major milestone in strengthening traditional institutions, congratulated the newly upgraded chiefs, and urged FCT residents to appreciate the administration’s efforts, asking rhetorically, “If not Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who?” to which the audience responded, “Tinubu.”

Earlier, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar, who chairs the coordinating committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, said the vehicles would address the difficulty of travelling across their domains, but reminded the rulers that their new status must be matched with leadership capacity, dedication and commitment to service.

Also speaking, the Ona of Abaji, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji (Dr.) Adamu Baba Yunusa, who spoke on behalf of the FCT Council of Chiefs, commended Wike for his commitment to the recognition, development and welfare of traditional rulers, saying the elevation had brought renewed dignity to the institution.

Speaking on behalf of the newly upgraded first-class chiefs, the Sarkin Karshi, Alhaji Ismaila Mohammed, described the elevation as the fulfilment of a struggle spanning nearly three decades, recalling that some of those who began the agitation in 1997 had died without witnessing its actualisation.

Similarly, the Emir of Jiwa, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Idris Musa, who spoke on behalf of the upgraded second-class chiefs, described the exercise as the completion of a long process of transformation, and urged rulers to understand that relevance is determined not by rank alone but by capacity to serve, maintain peace and contribute to development.

In her welcome address, the Director of Administration and Finance, Area Council Services Secretariat (ACSS), FCTA, Omolola Olanipekun, described the ceremony as a historic correction of a longstanding gap in the chieftaincy structure of the FCT, noting that the rulers had continued to serve as custodians of culture, mediators and promoters of peace despite the delay.

Olanipekun said the development would strengthen the traditional governance structure and enable FCT royal fathers to enjoy recognition comparable to that of their counterparts in other states, while urging them to sustain their partnership with the FCT Administration.

The ceremony closed with renewed assurances from the FCT Administration that traditional rulers would remain partners in promoting peace, unity, security and grassroots development across the territory.