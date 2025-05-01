Tinubu embarks on two-day visit to Katsina

President Bola Tinubu will, on Friday, depart Abuja for a two-day official visit to Katsina State, where he is expected to engage in high-level discussions on security and inaugurate key infrastructure projects.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the visit is part of the President’s ongoing efforts to address security challenges and promote development across the country.

While in Katsina, President Tinubu will meet with key stakeholders, including government officials and security agencies, to assess the security situation in the state, which has faced persistent threats from banditry and other criminal activities in recent years.

The President is also scheduled to commission the Katsina Agricultural Mechanization Centre, a flagship project aimed at boosting food production through modern farming techniques. In addition, he will inaugurate a 24-kilometre dual carriageway completed by the administration of Governor Dikko Umar Radda.

Beyond official engagements, President Tinubu will honour a personal invitation to attend the wedding ceremony of Governor Radda’s daughter, demonstrating what aides describe as the President’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with political allies.

President Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja at the end of the two-day visit.