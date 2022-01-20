Tinubu donates N50m to victims of banditry in Niger, visits IBB

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has donated N50 million to victims of banditry in Niger State.

The former Lagos State governor made the donation when he visited Niger State on Thursday. He was received by the state governor, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, at the Council Chambers, Government House, Minna.

Speaking earlier, Tinubu urged Nigerians not to see the ongoing security challenges bedevilling the country as a hopeless situation, noting that with self-belief and prayers the situation can be remedied.

The APC chieftain, however, explained that in as much as Nigerians have hope, they can turn the situation around by winning the war as no government wants strife to derail her.

“We share in your grief, I am here for the people of Niger State. Hearing and reading of disasters, banditry and cattle rustling every day, just like what happened on Wednesday again.”

Tinubu was accompanied by Senator Abu Fari from Katsina State; Niger State legislator at the House of Representatives, Hon Ibrahim Abdullahi, and lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal constituency of Lagos State, Hon James Faleke.

Niger governor stressed that he was looking forward to seeing Tinubu lay the kind of foundation he laid for the massive transformation in Lagos for the whole of Nigeria.

“Lagos is a country within a country and we saw the foundation you laid there. We are looking forward to seeing you replicate it for Nigeria.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governor Bello who appreciated Tinubu for empathising with the state government and the people over the incessant banditry attacks.

He, however, lamented that nowhere was safe in the country and recounted how some villagers in Mashegu Local government of Niger State were murdered by armed bandits while observing the early morning prayers in the mosque.

“Where are we safe? In a place of worship, people can be killed, we are not dealing with human beings, but people whose hearts have been cemented for evil. No amount of talking or dialogue can change them.

“Recently, they went to a village while they were observing their early morning prayers they locked the doors and started shooting indiscriminately, killing 18 persons and only those that forced the doors opened survived and few days later they did same in another village.”

He therefore advocated that time has come for the country to change its approach to the ongoing war against banditry and terrorism from conventional warfare to a technological-driven warfare.

“We don’t fight conventional warfare, let’s use technology even though it is expensive, the situation can be addressed that way.

“The era of sending soldiers to the forest is over when we can deploy drones to monitor the movement of bandits and hit target effortlessly.”

…Seeks IBB’s blessings over presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Tinubu also visited former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) at his Uphill Mansion in Minna to seek his blessings over his presidential ambition in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Tinubu told newsmen shortly after a closed-door meeting with the elder statesman that there was no way he would have visited Niger State without paying a courtesy call to receive Babangida’s prayers.

He said “if you restrict my visit to this house, that is it. Generally, I came to Niger State to commiserate with the governor and the people of Niger State. And so, I can’t stop by without paying a courtesy call to the enigma, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd).

“So, he gave me his prayers. You want to know the outcome of the consultation? We are running a democracy, I took my decision voluntarily and I am running for the presidency of the country, we are running a democracy, thank you very much and God bless you.

“When I made the declaration, I told you that I am still consulting and I will consult as widely as possible.”