Tinubu donates N50m to Birnin Gwari IDP’s

All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated N50 million to the internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Birnin Gwari local government of Kaduna State.

He made the donation when he visited the Emirate to commiserate with the people over the decade-long banditry activities in the area.

The APC told the traditional ruler, Mallam Zubairu Jibrin 11 that he is poised to end the menace once he assumed office and pledged to give Nigerians renewed hope.

Meanwhile, the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) appreciates the visit of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shattima to the Emir’s Palace in Birnin-Gwari to sympathize with the people on the impact of insecurity in the community.

In a statement issued by the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday recalls that a similar visit was made by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in 2015 where he pledged that even if it would take him to move Government House to Birnin-Gwari, he would make sure that he addresses our security challenge.

However, the statement declared, “the security problem persists though renewed commitment in addressing the issue is recently being observed.

” It is on this that we are making the following demands to the Presidential Candidate.

“We are in dire need of peace. We want him to give priority to security. For Birnin-Gwari, Security is our number one and main priority.

” We all believe that if our security problem is addressed, then half of our problem is solved. This is because insecurity is what cripples all aspects of development be it agriculture, trading, education, health etc.

“Reconstruction of Birnin-Gwari/Kaduna and Birnin-Gwari/Funtua highways. These roads constructed since Gen. Babangida’s regime are condemned making criminals take the condition as an advantage in attacking and kidnapping travellers.

“We want these roads to be reconstructed to ease transportation and enhance business and other economic activities in the area.

“Addressing humanitarian crisis. As of now, we have about 50 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). We want if he successfully becomes the President to collaborate with relevant stakeholders particularly NGOs in addressing the challenges affecting the IDPs.

” For instance, the relief materials recently secured from NEMA by Sani Dattijo and Shattima were only shared among Politicians but have never reached the IDPs because relevant stakeholders were not involved.





“Addressing water scarcity. Our community is facing water scarcity and nothing reasonable has been done by this outgoing Administration to address it.

“We want him in collaboration with the State Government to facilitate the reconstruction of the Birnin-Gwari Dam. The dam which is our only major source of drinking water and irrigation has dried off to about 70%. This has resulted in the problem of water scarcity in the community.

“About 35 basic schools have been sacked due to insecurity. Therefore, some major communities became overpopulated with out-of-school children.

“He should collaborate with State Government to ensure reabsorbing of these children into schools. Also, despite its nature of proximity, there is no public higher institution in the area.

“This made it difficult for our people in pursuing higher education. In fact, many of our children have lost their lives going and coming back from Schools in far places.

“We, therefore, want him to ensure the passage of the Bill for the establishment of the Federal College of Forestry and Technology in Birnin-Gwari. This is in order to carry our community along in educational development.

