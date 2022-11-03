Tinubu donates N100m to flood victims in Kogi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has donated the sum of N100 million to flood victims in Kogi State.

The APC Presidential candidate, who made the donation in Lokoja, sympathized with those affected by the flood and described the loss of lives and properties as unfortunate.

Speaking through Gov. Yahaya Bello, Tinubu assured that as President, the people of the State will get what is due to them, urging those affected to see the natural disaster as an act of God.

Gov. Bello, who had mobilized over 20,000 Kogites to receive the APC presidential candidate at Mohammad Buhari Square, noted that efforts to bring a lasting solution to the perennial flooding will be carried out if he becomes the President.

While appreciating the tumultuous crowd that trooped into Lokoja, from all over Kogi State to demonstrate support and solidarity for him and the presidential running-mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Tinubu promised that the voice and demands of Kogi people would be heard loud and clear, not only in the Campaign Council but also in the incoming APC administration.

He pledged that building on the successes of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, his incoming administration would work assiduously to confront security, revamp the economy, target double-digit GDP, increase megawatts of electricity to power the industries, businesses and homes, and empower the people through the creation of jobs, affordable loans and mortgages, among others.

The crowd, led by Governor Bello, closed the solidarity walk at the Kogi State APC Campaign Secretariat.

The speech, titled, “Message of Appreciation to Kogi State people”, reads in part:

“Your Excellency, Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, the National Coordinator for Youths in our Presidential Campaign Council, Your Excellency, Deputy Governor Edward David Onoja, members of the State Executive Council, Distinguished Kogites.

“I extend my warmest greetings to you all. I appreciate this tumultuous crowd. You have all gathered here to demonstrate your support and solidarity for me and our Presidential Running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and of course for your hardworking Governor, who I always referred to as my son.

“Let me assure you that Kogi State will occupy a right of place in our administration. You are the Confluence State. You are important to us in the APC and the country.

“Apart from the presence of your Governor, Yahaya Bello, in the Presidential Campaign Council, one of your sons, Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke is also the Secretary of our Campaign Council. So you are ably and adequately represented.

“Your voice, your demands will be heard loud and clear not only in the Campaign Council but also in the proposed administration when we are elected by the Special Grace of God.

“Let me assure you that one of the very first things we will tackle is the perennial flooding in Kogi State. Flooding is a big problem in Kogi perhaps because of its strategic location as the confluence between Rivers Niger and Benue.





“This state has particularly been ravaged this year by flooding. You have lost precious lives, you have lost properties. You have lost farmlands. Part of the reasons we have put together this special walk for Tinubu/Shettima is to draw attention to this flooding problem.

“I want to tell you today that flooding will be a thing of the past when we get to the office. We will work with the Kogi State Government to devise a permanent solution to this problem. The blessings of God exemplified in torrential rain should not be a curse on us.

“Secondly and more importantly, as I have stated clearly in our Action Plan tagged Renewed Hope, we will work assiduously to confront security, revamp the economy, target double-digit GDP, increase megawatts of electricity to power the industries,

