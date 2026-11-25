The Convener of The Alternative Movement, Segun Showunmi, has dismissed calls for President Bola Tinubu to participate in a presidential debate ahead of the 2027 general election, saying the president’s policy direction and governance agenda are clear to Nigerians.

Showunmi, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, argued that presidential debates were primarily meant for candidates whose policies and programmes were not sufficiently understood by the electorate.

He stated this while speaking with journalists at a meeting of The Alternative Movement held at Itoko, Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Tuesday.

He stated that Tinubu has demonstrated a clear vision for Nigeria, with his administration’s agenda centred on prosperity, inclusiveness and national unity.

“The whole idea of a debate is actually originally for somebody who doesn’t understand his policy, you don’t know his programme or you don’t know the directive principles of his development.

“When it comes to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his policy direction is very clear. Now, we are on the journey of prosperity. His directive principle of governance is very clear: it is inclusive, united, indivisible Nigeria that works for all,” he said.

The former spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election maintained that Tinubu’s approach to governance was accessible, relatable, pragmatic and intelligent.

He said the president should not be compelled to participate in a debate, adding that the priority of his supporters should be to mobilise voters and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

“What is important now is for us to get boots on the ground and for people to come out and exercise their franchise in the most peaceful, beautiful and enjoyable way,” Sowunmi said.

He also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct an election that would earn the confidence of Nigerians and enhance the country’s reputation among the comity of nations.

Speaking on the 2027 electoral prospects in Ogun State, Showunmi called on residents to turn out en masse and deliver maximum votes for Tinubu, insisting that the president’s victory was not in doubt.

He said the major concern of the president’s supporters should be the number of votes Ogun would contribute to his re-election rather than merely securing victory.

“That he is going to win is no longer a question; we are winning. What we are running for is to make sure that our numbers too can be respectable.