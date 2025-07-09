Tinubu didn’t make the Buhari president — Ex- SGF, Mustapha

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) leveraged on the political stature of former President, Muhammadu Buhari and the popularity of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change to defeat the erstwhile ruling Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in 2015.

Mustapha gave the narrative on Wednesday at the public presentation of ” According to The President: Lessons From A Presidential Spokesman Experience,” written by former presidential spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Sheu.

Checks revealed that the Legacy parties that coalesced to form the All Progressives Congress include, the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, the All Nigerian People’s Party, the Congress for Progressive Change and certain chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, ( APGA).

Contrary to insinuations that the leader of the ACN and incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu galvanised forces that ensured the formation of the APC and its ultimate victory in 2015, the former SGF declared to the gathering that Muhammadu Buhari was the rallying point.

Mustapha who admitted that the CPC controlled only one state while the APC was being formed maintained that the votes that delivered victory for APC came from the CPC and followers of Buhari.

He said: “The CPC had only one state then but the important votes that gave us victory came from CPC.

“We knew what we did to produce Buhari’s presidency.“