The leader of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its efforts to rebuild the country.

Maharaj Ji made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Saturday.

He said the President should be given the opportunity to address the challenges facing the country and implement his rebuilding agenda.

In the statement, Maharaj Ji also called for accountability among public officials, urging that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing through proper investigation should face the law, regardless of political standing.

He said accountability should apply to everyone who had held public office, particularly where questions had been raised about security and governance.

Maharaj Ji urged political leaders and other influential individuals to exercise restraint in their public comments, especially as the country approaches another election cycle.

He warned against statements and activities capable of promoting division, adding that national interest should take precedence over personal and political ambitions.

The One Love Family leader also expressed concern over the security situation in the country, citing kidnappings, killings and other incidents affecting communities.

He called for collective efforts to ensure a safer and more peaceful Nigeria, urging citizens to work together rather than promote division.

Maharaj Ji recalled that he declared Nigeria the New Holy Land of the Universe on May 29, 1993, and also declared the country a no-war zone on OGTV, Abeokuta, on August 16, 1993.

He said the declarations were intended to promote peace and discourage conflict.

The organisation called on Nigerians, irrespective of their backgrounds, to embrace peaceful coexistence, hard work and the responsible management of human and material resources.

Maharaj Ji, however, urged Nigerians to celebrate peace and work towards building a safe, secure and peaceful society.

Meanwhile, the spiritual leader of the One Love Family insisted that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, must face the law over the charges brought against him by the Federal Government and other related matters.