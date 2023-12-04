Amalgamated All Progressives Congress Support Groups (AASG), on Monday called on Nigerians, irrespective of political, religious and ethnic backgrounds to pray and support President Bola Tinubu in its efforts to salvage the country and restore its leading position among the comity of African nations and the global community.

While contending that Tinubu deserves the prayers and cooperation of the citizenry, AASG during its South West meeting, held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, expressed optimism that the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu’s administration will ultimately ensure the socio-economic development of the nation.

In a statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune by the media office of the groups, they maintained that effective governance of Nigeria and healthy management of the nation’s economy by the Federal Government under the leadership of Tinubu will bring succour to all and sundry, despite the current hardship being experienced by the masses.

During the meeting of the group, members also passed a vote of confidence on the immediate past Southwest chairman of AASG, Alhaji Ganiyu Adesina.

The group also lauded Tinubu for the pragmatic steps taken to right the wrongs and make Nigeria a country that everyone can be proud of.

Adesina, who is currently vying for the position of Director-General of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups, assured Nigerians that the president will not disappoint Nigerians, stressing that efforts are already on to address the current hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Also speaking, the secretary of the organising committee, Abayomi Hassan Disu, chairman organising committee, Olawale Jimoh, all the immediate past Southwest executive members and state coordinators from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti, reaffirmed their backing support for Adesina, in his bid to emerge as the Director-General of AASG.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE