The Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu, has been applauded for its efforts and determination to combat corruption headlong and for reducing entourage costs in light of the country’s deplorable and devastating economic situation.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, a socio-political activist and critic, made this known in Lagos on Thursday, adding that while “it’s too early to assess the Tinubu-led administration, the way and manner the government is fighting corruption is highly commendable and has given Nigerians a ray of hope.”

He noted that the government’s reduction of entourage on foreign and local trips is a good initiative and advised state governors and local government chairmen to follow suit.

He also advised the National Assembly and all other Federal Government parastatals and agencies to emulate Tinubu’s example and cut their expenses.

“We, the democrats, wish to commend the recent steps taken by our people’s President, Bola Tinubu, in the fight against corruption and the reduction of his entourage on foreign and local tours.

“This is a laudable step worthy of commendation. Also, it goes to show that we now have a listening President who is very responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

“This is now a government of the people, by the people, and for all the people,” he emphasized.

Onitiri, however, implored Tinubu to take the fight against corruption to a logical conclusion and ensure that he retrieves all ill-gotten funds without minding whose ox is gored, adding that “we need more transparency and credibility in governance. There is also an urgent need to cut the humongous emoluments and allowances paid to the National Assembly members without delay.

“The money paid to these few Nigerians is too outrageous. Nigerians are yearning to know the take-home pay of our honorable members. They (legislators) cannot be living in affluence while the majority of Nigerians wallow in abject poverty,” Onitiri warned.

He emphasized that the salaries of the legislators should be disclosed to the public, emphasizing that “the salaries and allowances of our honorable ministers and government functionaries should be cut and reduced.

“Nigerians are also tired of foreign loans. We need to look inwards and open up the economy for local investors. We should encourage our youths to go into full mechanized farming,” Onitiri added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE