The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has left the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Nigeria after successfully meeting with his counterpart, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayan.

Tinubu left Nigeria to attend the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India. He used that avenue to discuss developmental issues with different world leaders and how Nigeria can be a formidable participant in the global market.

The President’s last plan was to visit and meet with the President of the UAE.

In a press release by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the stopover would serve as a follow-up discussion to address issues already initiated by the UAE Ambassador in Abuja.

At UAE, Tinubu was able to address bilateral issues; and investment with private and public authorities in the country.

The two heads of state were able to forge a fruitful discussion; the long Visa ban on Nigerians was lifted, including the restoration of flight activities by the Emirate and Etihad Airlines.

Now that the President has secured various deals, Nigerians look forward to how it will pan out.





