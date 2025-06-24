Tinubu declines assent to NASS library trust fund, gives reason

President Bola Tinubu has declined to sign bill seeking to establish National Assembly Library Trust Fund by passed by National Assembly.

President Tinubu’s decision was contained in a letter addressed to Speaker Abbas Tajudeen which was read on resumption from the one month recess.

He said: “I write to inform you of my decision to decline assent to the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Establishment (Amendment) Bill 2025.

“Notwithstanding the laudable objectives of the legislation, certain provisions contained therein go against the extant law and policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria as it relates to funding of agencies under the National Assembly, taxation of national entities, public service remuneration, as well as age and year of service, among others.

“If this bill becomes law, these provisions will establish an unsustainable precedent against the public interest.

“Further to the above, I will not be granting presidential assent to the bill.

“I hope that the House of Representatives will take necessary steps to fix the identified issues with the legislation.“