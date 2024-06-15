President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, on his re-election.

A statement issued on Saturday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said the president also congratulated the people of South Africa on the peaceful and successful conduct of the general election.

While wishing President Ramaphosa a successful term in office, President Tinubu called for the strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa as strategic partners in Africa for the overall advancement of the continent.

