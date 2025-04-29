Tinubu congratulates Mark Carney on election as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Mark Joseph Carney on his election as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister following the Liberal Party’s victory in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

In a statement released on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Carney’s emergence as a “hard-fought electoral triumph” that comes at a crucial moment for Canada’s domestic and international aspirations.

The President hailed Carney’s extensive experience in economic and financial leadership, noting his previous roles as Governor of the Bank of Canada (2008–2013) and the Bank of England (2013–2020).

Tinubu expressed optimism that Carney’s professional background would serve Canada well in addressing emerging national and global challenges.

“Carney’s wealth of experience in banking and governance is a strong asset at this pivotal time in Canada’s history,” Tinubu said.

The President also reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to deepen bilateral relations with Canada under the new leadership. He highlighted key areas of potential collaboration, including education, climate change, and migration.

Tinubu expressed his intention to build on the positive diplomatic foundations laid under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adding that he looks forward to a “dynamic and forward-looking partnership” with the Carney-led administration.

