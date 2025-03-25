Tinubu congratulates Jonathan on winning Sunhak Peace Prize

Tinubu congratulates Jonathan
Leon Usigbe

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on winning the 2025 Sunhak Peace Founders’ Award.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), President Tinubu applauded the former President for his consistent advocacy for peace, harmony, and communality, a patriotic endeavour that has earned him global recognition.

The President stated that Jonathan’s winning the Sunhak Peace Award affirms his bold efforts in peacebuilding and promoting democracy in Africa and beyond.

The President recalled the former President’s historic acceptance of the results of the 2015 presidential election and his peaceful handover of power to an opposition party, which bolstered the nation’s democratic profile.

Tinubu celebrated this landmark achievement with Jonathan and thanked the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee for recognising the efforts of those working hard to improve the world.

