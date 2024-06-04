President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on his epoch-making victory in the nation’s parliamentary elections.
A statement issued on Tuesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), observed that Modi’s coalition – the National Democratic Alliance – won a majority of the parliamentary seats, paving the way for a third consecutive term, which is a rare feat and the second time an Indian leader will retain power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.
President Tinubu states that the outcome of the elections is a resounding affirmation of Prime Minister Modi’s exceptional leadership of the world’s largest democracy.
The statement added that on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Tinubu congratulated the people of India and assured the South Asian nation of Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations and advancing shared goals and values as strategic partners in the league of nations.
