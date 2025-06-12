Tinubu confers posthumous national honours on Kudirat Abiola, Ken Saro-Wiwa, others

In commemoration of the 26th uninterrupted democratic rule in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu conferred posthumous national honours on the late Alhaji Kudirat Abiola, Wife of the winner of the June 12, 2003 general elections and a host of others on Thursday.

To the admiration of the federal lawmakers, Tinubu also conferred posthumous national honours on the late Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige; Shehu Musa Yar’Adua; Professor Humphrey Nwosu; Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Pa. Alfred Rewane, Chima Ubani, Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Alao Aka Bashorun, Chief Frank Kokori, Reuben Fasoranti and Senator Ayo Fasanmi, and numerous other nationalists.

Announcing the list of the beneficiaries amidst cheers from members of the National Assembly, Tinubu said: “I announce the conferment of the posthumous national honour of CFR on Kudirat Abiola, the heroine of the June 12 struggle.

“I also confer posthumous national honours on Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR), Pa. Alfred Rewani (CFR), Bagauda Kaltho (OON), Chima Ubani (OON), Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON), Alao Aka Bashorun (CON), Chief Frank Kokori (CON), Emma Ezeazu (OON), Bamidele Aturu (OON), Fredrick Fasehun (CON), Professor Festus Iyayi (CON), Dr. John Yima Sen (OON), Alhaja Sawaba Gambo (CON), Dr. Edwin Madunagu (CON), Dr. Alex Ibru (CON), Chief Bola Ige (CFR), Pa. Reuben Fasoranti (CFR), Sen. Ayo Fasanmi (CON), Sen. Polycarp Nwite (CON) and Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo (CON).