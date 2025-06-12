Tinubu confers posthumous national honours on Kudirat Abiola, Ken Saro-Wiwa, others

In commemoration of the 26th uninterrupted democratic rule in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu conferred posthumous national honours on the late Alhaji Kudirat Abiola, Wife of the winner of the June 12, 2003 general elections and a host of others on Thursday.
To the admiration of the federal lawmakers, Tinubu also conferred posthumous national honours on the late Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige; Shehu Musa Yar’Adua; Professor Humphrey Nwosu; Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Pa. Alfred Rewane, Chima Ubani, Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Alao Aka Bashorun, Chief Frank Kokori, Reuben Fasoranti and Senator Ayo Fasanmi, and numerous other nationalists.
Announcing the list of the beneficiaries amidst cheers from members of the National Assembly, Tinubu said: “I announce the conferment of the posthumous national honour of CFR on Kudirat Abiola, the heroine of the June 12 struggle.
“I also confer posthumous national honours on Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR), Pa. Alfred Rewani (CFR), Bagauda Kaltho (OON), Chima Ubani (OON), Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON), Alao Aka Bashorun (CON), Chief Frank Kokori (CON), Emma Ezeazu (OON), Bamidele Aturu (OON), Fredrick Fasehun (CON), Professor Festus Iyayi (CON), Dr. John Yima Sen (OON), Alhaja Sawaba Gambo (CON), Dr. Edwin Madunagu (CON), Dr. Alex Ibru (CON), Chief Bola Ige (CFR), Pa. Reuben Fasoranti (CFR), Sen. Ayo Fasanmi (CON), Sen. Polycarp Nwite (CON) and Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo (CON).
“I also confer national honours on Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON), Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON), the journalist and journalism teacher; Kunle Ajibade (OON); Nosa Igiebor (OON), Dapo Olorunyomi (OON), Bayo Onanuga (CON), Ayo Obe (OON), Dare Babarinsa (CON), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON), Senator Shehu Sani (CON), Governor Uba Sani (CON), Barrister Femi Falana, SAN (CON), Prof. Shafideen Amuwo (CON), Barrister Luke Aghanenu (OON), Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON), Hon. Labaran Maku (OON), Dr. Tunji Alausa (CON), Mr Nick Dazang (OON), Hon Abdul Oroh (OON), Odia Ofeimun (CON), Seye Kehinde (OON), Barrister Felix Morka (CON) Barrister Ledum Mitee (CON), Hon. Olawale Osun (CON), Dr. Amos Akingba (CON), Prof. Segun Gbadegesin (CON), Mobolaji Akinyemi (CFR), Dr. Kayode Shonoiki (CON), Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (CON), Prof. Bayo Williams (CON), Sen. Abu Ibrahim (CFR), and Sen. Ame Ebute (CFR).
“Additionally, I confer the national honour of CON on Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu, a legendary journalist and publisher who remains true to his lifetime calling as he marks his 90th birthday tomorrow, June 13.
“Furthermore, I also confer posthumous national honours on Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow travellers, Saturday Dobee (OON), Nordu Eawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON), Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), Baribor Bera (OON), Barinem Kiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON). I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State.”
In the same vein, President Tinubu decorated the four presiding officers of the National Assembly with the National Honours earlier conferred upon them last year.
They are: President of the Senate,
Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen; Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Ibrahim Barau, CFR and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu – CFR, respectively.
To this end, he tasked all the lawmakers and politicians on the need to: “rededicate ourselves to the ideals of June 12; freedom, transparent and accountable government, social justice, active citizen participation, and a just society where no one is oppressed.”