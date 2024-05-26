President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family of Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde, who has passed away at the age of 61.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President. (Media & Publicity) noted that the retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police was the pioneer Director of Operations and third substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from 2012 to 2015.

The President also commiserated with the associates of the former anti-graft czar, the EFCC, the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the government and people of Adamawa State.

Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the deceased and comfort for his family.

