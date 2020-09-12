The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has condoled with Senator Aliyu Wamakko over his daughter’s death.

Tinubu, who arrived the residence of Senator Wamakko in Sokoto at about 1:50 pm on Saturday, alongside former governors of Kebbi and Nasarawa States, Adamu Aliero and Tanko Almakura.

The National Leader of the APC, while speaking with journalists at the residence of the former Governor and the leader of the party in Sokoto, Aliyu Wamakko, says unity of the country is sacrosanct.

He called on a section of the country to be united as the discrimination can not make a developing nation.

“Nobody chooses which tribe he or she will come from not to talk of the family. It is the wish of God that we all found ourselves where we are today.

“I believe if we all live as one, we can always come together to develop our nation.

“I am a Yoruba man, I didn’t make myself a Yoruba, the same thing goes to Ibo, Hausa or Fulani, so we must be united” he added.

The Former Governor described the death of Sadiya Wamakko, as not only painful to the father but all his associates.

He prayed for her repose continue to continue to rest in peace, while those she left behind should fortitude to bear the loss.

In his remarks, the former Governor of Sokoto State and the father to the deceased, Aliyu Wamakko, praised Tinubu and his entourage.

He described the death of his daughter as painful but accept the act as an act of God which cannot be questioned by anyone.

Also on the entourage of the former Governor includes a former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu and Mallam Yusuf Ali.

