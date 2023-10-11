President Bola Tinubu has sent messages of sympathy and condolences to the leadership and members of the House of Representatives over the tragic death of a lawmaker representing Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency of Sokoto State, Hon Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga.

A statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), informed that Danbuga died in the early hours of Wednesday following a brief illness.

President Tinubu said the death had created a void in his immediate family and robbed the people of his constituency of quality and uncompromising representation in the House of Representatives.

The statement quoted him as saying: “His victory at the polls was, in itself, a testimony that his people loved him. He earned their respect. I understand that he had been providing effective representation for his constituents in the House.

“I offer my condolences to his family, constituents, and the people and government of Sokoto State. I also condole with the House of Representatives presiding officers and the entire membership over the devastating loss of an eminent colleague.”

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of late Danbuga and for divine comfort to his family.

