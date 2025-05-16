Tinubu  condoles Bauchi citizens over bandit attacks 

Latest News

Ishola Michael
President Bola Ahmad Tinubu has extended his condolences to the people and government of Bauchi State following the recent bandit attacks in Alkaleri Local Government Area which claimed lives of Twenty-three people. 

The condolence message of the President was conveyed and delivered through a delegation led by Senator Shehu Buba Umar, representing Bauchi South, during a visit to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House in Bauchi on Thursday.

The Senator expressed the President’s deep concern over the unfortunate incident, which resulted in loss of lives and property. 

He assured the Governor that the Federal Government is committed to providing support to the state in addressing the security challenge. 

While receiving the delegation, Governor Bala Mohammed appreciated the President’s gesture, describing the sympathy message as a morale booster to the people of Bauchi State. 

The Governor also commended Senator Shehu Umar for leading the delegation, noting that it shows the President’s commitment to the welfare and security of the people of Bauchi State.

 He expressed optimism that the Federal Government’s support would enhance security measures in the state and prevent future attacks.

The Governor and the delegation held a closed-door meeting to discuss ways to strengthen security collaboration between the state and federal governments to tackle banditry in the state.

