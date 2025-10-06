Tinubu concludes 10-day Lagos working visit, returns to Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return to Abuja today following conclusion of a ten-day working visit to Lagos.

Special Adviser to the President, Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Onanuga noted that the President arrived in Lagos on Friday, September 26, after attending the coronation of His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, in Ibadan.

While in the nation’s commercial capital, President Tinubu engaged with key investors, including Bayo Ogunlesi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners, and Keem Belo-Osagie, former Chairman of United Bank for Africa and Etisalat, and now Chairman of Metis Capital Partners.

President Tinubu also received the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr Arsenio Dominguez, in the company of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola and other heads of agencies in the sector.

During their meeting, President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s maritime industry as a viable alternative to fossil energy.

On the eve of Nigeria’s 65th anniversary of independence, President Tinubu visited Imo State to commission projects undertaken by Governor Hope Uzodimma. The President also unveiled a book authored by the governor, chronicling 10 years of the APC governance in Nigeria.

He delivered the national broadcast from the State House, Dodan Barracks, on Independence Day. He later commissioned the renovated National Theatre, now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, where he called on Nigerians to speak positively about their country.

On Saturday, October 4, President Tinubu visited Jos, Plateau State, to attend the burial of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, the mother of Professor Nantawe Yilwatda, the chairman of the APC.

At the funeral, the President paid tribute to Mama Yilwatda and assured Christian communities in Northern Nigeria of his administration’s unwavering commitment to fairness and equity among all religious groups in the country.

