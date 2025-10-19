Tinubu committed to sound healthcare delivery system — Jibrin

Deputy Senate President, Barau I. Jibrin, on Sunday, reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.

He stated this during an inspection of seven major projects at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

Jibrin, accompanied by four senators, said the projects—worth billions of naira—align with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to modernize teaching hospitals, curb medical tourism, and address the “japa” syndrome among health workers.

He listed the projects to include the construction of a cardiothoracic centre, paediatric complex, classrooms, hostels, and internal road networks, noting that such investments will elevate AKTH to one of the best in West Africa.

Jibrin added that the National Assembly will continue to support the executive through legislation aimed at improving healthcare and other key sectors.

BUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Haruna Musa, lauded the Deputy Senate President for facilitating two major projects for the institution within his short tenure.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE