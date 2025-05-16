Tinubu committed to inclusive leadership — Presidency

…as Charismatic Bishops raise alarm over Benue, Plateau killing

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Communication, Daniel Bwala has stated that President Bola Tinubu remains committed to inclusive leadership, governance, national security, and development across Nigeria.

Bwala made the remarks during a meeting on Friday with a delegation from the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), who visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja, to express concerns over rising insecurity in Benue and Plateau states and to formally announce their upcoming 2025 Synod.

The delegation, led by CBCN Secretary General Bishop Chivir Chianson, presented a series of pressing concerns, chief among them the escalating violence in parts of the Middle Belt, which they described as a national emergency in all but name.

“We are witnessing weekly killings, forced displacements, and the burning of churches,” Bishop Chianson said.

“This is no longer just a political issue – this is a war on communities, and it demands urgent federal intervention.”

While the bishops stopped short of calling for emergency rule, they warned that delayed or reactive responses from security forces were deepening the humanitarian crisis.

Bwala, in response, reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to tackle insecurity head-on, stressing that President Tinubu had given clear directives to security agencies to confront all forms of violence – banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, and communal clashes – without bias or delay.

“There is zero tolerance for criminality,” Bwala said.

“This government is committed to the safety and welfare of every Nigerian, in line with the Constitution.”

He acknowledged the bishops’ concerns, assuring them that the federal government is working closely with governors of violence-prone states such as Benue, Plateau, and Zamfara to address root causes of insecurity.

He also emphasised the importance of non-kinetic approaches, including community engagement and economic empowerment.

Drawing on pastoral language, Bwala said, “Just as pastors must cast out evil spirits without rest, the government must remain relentless in confronting security threats.”

On the broader governance front, Bwala defended the President’s approach to political appointments, insisting that Tinubu does not govern through religious or ethnic lenses.

“He is guided by justice and the need to inspire national hope. That’s why you see inclusivity reflected in his appointments and policies,” he said.

Bwala also used the meeting to justify some of the administration’s economic decisions, particularly the controversial removal of fuel subsidies, which he described as a tough but necessary step.

“The subsidy removal has allowed for increased federal allocations to states.

“We’re seeing this in rising infrastructure investments, salary payments, and youth-focused initiatives like the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and increased NYSC stipends,” he said.

Bwala thanked the bishops for their patriotism and formally accepted their invitation to speak at the 2025 CBCN Synod, themed “Politics and Christianity in Contemporary Times: A Correlation Analysis.”

The event is expected to host over 600 bishops from Nigeria and 36 other countries, focusing on faith, leadership, and nation-building.

Earlier, Bishop Chianson voiced support for the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy, which he described as a bold and necessary move.

“When is the right time to remove a cancer?” the bishop asked rhetorically.

“Now is the time to cure our economy of chronic dependency.”

However, his tone grew somber when describing the violence engulfing communities in the Middle Belt.

“Our pastors are being murdered. Churches are being razed. Families are fleeing ancestral homes.

“Mr. President, whatever it takes to stop the bloodshed – do it – and we will stand by you,” he declared.

The bishops also submitted a formal request for a direct courtesy visit to President Tinubu and extended an invitation for him to deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Synod.

Bwala promised to convey the bishops’ letter to the President, reiterating that the administration values the role of religious leaders in nation-building.

“Nigeria needs all hands on deck—Christians, Muslims, traditional leaders, civil society. Inclusive governance is not a slogan; it’s a necessity,” he said.

