Tinubu committed to free, fair, credible 2027 elections – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible general elections in 2027.

Idris said the administration of President Bola Tinubu would continue to support Nigeria’s democratic process and strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring credible elections.

The minister gave the assurance during an interview with TRT World, Türkiye’s international broadcaster, on the sidelines of the TRT World Forum 2026 in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday.

He stressed that the government remained committed to supporting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while respecting its constitutional independence and providing an enabling environment for the commission to discharge its responsibilities effectively.

“Let me assure Nigerians and the international community that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is fully committed to free, fair and credible elections in 2027. We will continue to support the democratic process and ensure that the will of the Nigerian people prevails,” he said.

Addressing concerns over insecurity and its possible implications for the 2027 elections, Idris said the Federal Government was intensifying efforts to tackle security challenges across the country.

He identified the recruitment of additional military personnel and the procurement of equipment by the Tinubu administration as part of measures to strengthen the operational capacity of the Armed Forces to combat insecurity.

The minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to political and media freedoms, describing freedom of expression and political participation as fundamental pillars of Nigeria’s democracy.

However, he warned against the spread of fake news, misinformation, and unverified reports, particularly as the country approaches another election cycle.

He urged Nigerians, political actors, and media practitioners to exercise restraint and verify information before sharing it, warning that the spread of false information could heighten tensions and undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

On the growing influence of artificial intelligence in journalism and governance, Idris acknowledged its potential to improve public communication, service delivery, and access to information.

He, however, cautioned against its misuse in generating deepfakes, manipulating content, and spreading disinformation.

Speaking on the country’s economic development priorities, the minister defended strategic borrowing, describing it as an important instrument for financing critical infrastructure, stimulating economic growth, and investing in Nigeria’s future.

According to him, borrowing is a common practice among both developed and developing countries, adding that the focus should be on the purpose of such loans and the value they create for citizens.

“Borrowing is not a crime. Countries across the world, whether developed or developing, borrow to invest in their future. What matters is the purpose of such borrowing and the value it creates.

“For us, borrowing is an investment in Nigeria’s future, building critical infrastructure, expanding economic opportunities, stimulating growth and laying the foundation for lasting prosperity,” he said.

Idris maintained that the administration’s economic policies were designed to strengthen the economy, expand infrastructure, and create opportunities for sustainable growth.

The minister, who is attending the TRT World Forum at the invitation of the Turkish government, commended the host government and organisers for providing a platform for discussions on pressing global challenges.

He described the forum as an important opportunity for world leaders, policymakers, scholars, and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and explore practical solutions to shared challenges amid growing global uncertainty.