The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on the Monitoring and Delivery of Youth Initiatives, Titilope Gbadamosi, has restated the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to support youths and create an enabling environment for their dreams to thrive.

Speaking at Saki Economic Summit organised by the Saki Youth Organization at OYSADA Farmers Hall in Saki, Oyo State, Gbadamosi emphasised President Tinubu’s transformative agenda for the youths across the country.

Gbadamosi, while delivering the opening remarks on the theme “21st-century economic mindset,” illuminated the summit’s transformative potential.

Encouraging the audience to embrace technological advancements and sustainable practices, Gbadamosi echoed President Tinubu’s vision for a modern and dynamic Nigeria.

Linking the summit’s objectives with the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu, she emphasised the evident shift in Nigeria’s economic trajectory towards diversification and the exploration of untapped resources beyond oil.

Gbadamosi urged the youth to strategise for sustainable growth, job creation, and enhanced living standards for Saki Town residents.

Advocating for a holistic approach encapsulated by the “21st-century economic mindset,” Gbadamosi urged discussions on education, skill development, environmental sustainability, and youth empowerment.

Participants actively engaged, inspired by her vision for a vibrant, economically progressive Saki Town. The summit marked a significant stride towards a future where innovation, sustainability, and youth empowerment drive the community into a new era of economic resilience.

Amidst the political landscape, Gbadamosi highlighted the fulfillment of the youth’s call for inclusion in government. President Tinubu, acknowledging the impactful contributions of young Nigerians in technology-related fields worldwide, pledged to generate one million new jobs in the digital economy.

Stressing the importance of a comprehensive diagnosis of youth challenges, Gbadamosi emphasised an all-inclusive approach to shaping a prosperous future.

