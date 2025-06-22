Tinubu committed to creating conducive environment for youths to excel —Minister

THE Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to creating an environment that enables Nigerian youths to thrive economically.

Speaking in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the National President of the Tinubu Young Generation Forum, Mr. Kevin Timothy, the minister noted that the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda is designed to revive the economy and empower the youth across all regions of the country.

She assured the delegation of the administration’s dedication to implementing reforms that support youth inclusion, engagement, and innovation in various sectors.

“The necessary reforms of President Tinubu are reviving the economy, and in a short time, the impact of these efforts will be felt across all regions,” she said.

“The president is committed to empowering young people and is working on policies that promote youth participation in every space and sector.

“He has created a youth-friendly environment and has continued to support programmes that maximise the potential of every Nigerian youth, giving them the opportunity to thrive economically.”

Earlier, Mr Timothy commended the minister for her encouragement and support for young Nigerians.

“As a respected leader and mentor whose expertise and dedication to public service are truly inspiring, you have consistently demonstrated strong mentorship and passion for young people,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: West Africa’s intra-regional trade remains stuck at 10% — Tinubu

“We look up to you for strength and support, and we know that youths are learning from your wealth of experience and gaining valuable insights for development and growth,” Timothy added.

It was gathered that the meeting also provided an opportunity for insightful discussions on nation-building.