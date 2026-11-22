In its determined efforts to fulfil its electoral pledge to strengthen food security, expand domestic production and improve the productivity of smallholder farmers, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has committed ₦450 billion to agricultural financing programmes.

The administration has also approved a ₦1.5 trillion recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture to expand agricultural financing and support the cultivation of 500,000 hectares under the Renewed Hope Agenda for more than 500,000 smallholder farmers.

Aside from providing farmers with loans, the Tinubu administration has also addressed access to quality seeds, fertiliser, mechanisation, irrigation, storage facilities, commodity markets and other essential components of the agricultural value chain.

Dele Alake, spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, disclosed the measures to boost food security in a statement on Sunday.

Alake noted that the interventions demonstrated President Tinubu’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a major driver of economic growth, food security and job creation.

“The ₦450 billion agricultural financing intervention, support for more than 500,000 smallholder farmers, and the planned ₦1.5 trillion recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture represent a significant commitment to building a more productive and resilient agricultural sector.

“Through the Renewed Hope Smallholder Support and Value Chain Fund, with a programme value of ₦250 billion, the Bank of Agriculture is financing farmers through Farmer Aggregation Companies that coordinate farmer registration, input distribution, extension services and market linkages.

“The programme has already reached more than 500,000 smallholder farmers across 16 states, including over 70,000 women. It has also supported the distribution of approximately 2.5 million bags of fertiliser and 300,000 bags of certified seeds.”

The APC-PCC recalled that the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture was a major campaign promise made by President Tinubu in 2023 to enhance the bank’s financial capacity and ability to provide more affordable and accessible funding to farmers, agricultural cooperatives, processors, aggregators and other businesses operating across the agricultural value chain.

“Under President Tinubu, a stronger Bank of Agriculture would be better positioned to support large-scale agricultural investments, expand its reach to underserved farming communities, and mobilise additional resources for domestic food production.”

The statement noted that, given the predominantly agrarian nature of communities in Northern Nigeria, where agriculture remains a major source of livelihood and economic activity, the biggest beneficiaries of the interventions were farmers in the North-East and North-West regions.

It listed Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe and Bauchi among the states benefiting from the interventions.

Among its other interventions, the Bank of Agriculture is also implementing the ₦200 billion Guaranteed Minimum Price Programme, through which it procured approximately 170,000 metric tonnes of maize, rice, sorghum and cassava to strengthen commodity markets and protect farmers against distress sales.

To increase onion production and improve market access, the Bank of Agriculture also established the Onion Financing Programme (OFP) in partnership with the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN), which represents more than 11,800 onion farmers.

“The scheme was designed to provide onion farmers with improved seeds and fertiliser. It will support processors with commodity purchase funds and help develop storage and solar-powered cooling facilities to reduce post-harvest losses.

“Under the arrangement, cooperatives will contribute 30 per cent of their input costs, while BOA will finance the remaining 70 per cent.

“This initiative will strengthen onion production, improve farmers’ incomes, and reduce post-harvest losses, particularly in Northern Nigeria.”