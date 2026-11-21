President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has committed N400 billion to a nationwide student hostel programme aimed at delivering 50,000 additional bed spaces across federal tertiary institutions by the end of 2027 to address Nigeria’s worsening accommodation crisis.

Tinubu announced the initiative at the commissioning of a 192-bed hostel, named President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR Block E, at the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan (UI), and the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State.

Represented by the Minister of Education, Dr Moruf Olatunji Alausa, the President said the programme would be implemented through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and public-private partnerships.

He cited a 490-bed accommodation deficit at UI’s College of Medicine, representing 44.5 per cent of its requirements, which had exposed medical students to security risks and disrupted clinical training.

He recalled that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, in 2020, directed that clinical students of medicine and dentistry be accommodated within university or hospital premises, warning that non-compliance could jeopardise accreditation.

According to him, students had been forced to travel home late at night after clinical rotations, sometimes through poorly secured neighbourhoods, while the shortage had also prevented the college from fully utilising its annual medical admission quota.

Tinubu described the crisis as widespread across federal tertiary institutions, saying overcrowding, insecurity and poor living conditions continued to undermine students’ welfare and educational quality. He said the N400 billion intervention was part of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President also disclosed that more than 36 universities had benefited from dedicated power installations of between 2.5 and 12 megawatts under the Renewed Hope Energising Education Programme. He added that 20 Compressed Natural Gas conversion centres and maintenance facilities had been completed in universities, with another 40 expected by the end of 2028.

Commending Gilbert and Ronald Chagoury and their family for donating the hostel, Tinubu urged the university management to ensure its proper maintenance and called on alumni, philanthropists and businesses to support efforts to bridge infrastructure gaps in tertiary institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Peter Olapegba, described adequate accommodation as essential to quality medical education and compliance with accreditation requirements. He said the new facility followed the commissioning of Block C, the Philip Ozuah Block, and Block D, the T.Y. Danjuma Block.

He urged students to maintain discipline, remain committed to their studies and protect university facilities, stressing that the investment should ultimately translate into better healthcare delivery and national development.

Earlier, the Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Temidayo Ogundiran, appealed to the Federal Government to fund a proposed 1,000-seat auditorium, 65 adjoining staff offices and an expanded administrative complex.

He said the college’s growth from four to seven faculties, alongside increased admission quotas, had heightened demand for academic and administrative infrastructure. The proposals, he added, had been approved by the college’s Board of Governors and the university’s Governing Council but required funding for implementation.

Ogundiran also appealed to alumni and well-wishers to support the construction of hostel Blocks A and B. He commended TETFund’s interventions, including a three-storey conference complex commissioned in October 2024 and projects to rehabilitate medical schools and strengthen clinical training.

The Chief Medical Director of UCH, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, represented by the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Professor Bukola Adesina, described the donation as a major investment in medical education and future healthcare delivery.

He said the hostel would provide medical and dental students with a more supportive learning environment, noting that quality education required more than lecture halls, laboratories and clinical facilities.

Otegbayo reaffirmed UCH’s commitment to partnerships that advance medical education, research and quality healthcare, describing the hostel as a lasting symbol of philanthropy and collaboration.