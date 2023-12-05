President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, commissioned Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) projects worth N361,232,123,88 at the Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke.

The projects were a 600-seater capacity auditorium and a story block of office.

However, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Mr. Sonny Echono on hinted that, over 70 projects spread across 17 tertiary institutions in 11 states across the country had been commissioned in this year 2023.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi (PDP), who represented the President, commended Tinubu for his commitment towards the development of education since the commencement of his administration.

Fadahunsi said the President’s recent approval of the upward review of Education Tax (EDT) would in no small measure, contribute to the improved funding of the education sector and development of tertiary institutions.

The Senator noted that the projects would further enhance teaching and learning in the institution, adding that the Federal Government would continue to provide necessary support towards making Nigerian education institutions globally competitive.

“You would recall that in recognition of the role of TETFund in the development of public tertiary educational institutions in Nigeria, and in a bid to further support and strengthen the intervention activities of the Fund, the President also approved the implementation of the upward review of Education Tax (EDT) to 3 percent with effect from September 2023. This, will in no small measure contribute more to the improved funding of the education sector and the development of our public tertiary institutions. “As we all know, education plays a critical role in the socio-economic development of nations. Therefore, the commissioning of these projects today at the Polytechnic would in no small measure further enhance teaching and learning and improvement of academic standards.”

“I wish to reiterate that education forms an integral part of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope agenda, hence the Federal Government would continue to provide necessary support towards making our educational institutions globally competitive for economic and technological development of the country.

“In continuation of the efforts of the Federal Government through the intervention activities of TETFund, I am delighted to note that two projects valued at N361,232,123.88 will be commissioned at the Polytechnic today.”

In his words, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono represented by Mr. Okunola Kolapo, Human Resources Director from TETFUND said, over 70 projects had been commissioned in 17 beneficiary institutions by the body this year.

He urged the management of the institution to take advantage of the facilities and make good use of them for the educational and vocational development of the students

He said, “I wish to request that the Polytechnic take full advantage of these facilities and make good use of them for the educational and vocational development of our students. These projects were doggedly executed between years 2019 and 2022 at a total cost of N361,232,123.88.

“This event forms part of an ongoing series of project commissioning that the Fund had embarked upon this year in our beneficiary institutions spread across the country. So far in this year alone, over 70 projects have been commissioned in 17 beneficiary institutions across the States of the Federation and the count is still on.

“The Fund believes the

projects will significantly impact the training of students while providing a conducive working environment for staff and students.”

The institution’s Rector,

Dr. Samson Adegoke, while appreciating the Federal Government, Sa aid the school has benefitted immensely from TETFund in terms of Infrastructural development.

According to him, “Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke has benefitted immensely from TETFund in terms of Infrastructural development. We benefitted from once every two-year TETFund intervention as we alternate with Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

“At this juncture, let me sincerely appreciate the efforts of the State Government under the leadership of our amiable Governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke first for providing the enabling environment for us to thrive as an institution and secondly for morally and financially supporting our institution, especially during the accreditation exercise that took place in September. Efforts of the Federal government through TETFund and the support of the state Government are noticeable.”