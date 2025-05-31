Tinubu commissions first phase of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, commissioned the first phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and several other strategic road infrastructure projects across Nigeria, reiterating his administration’s commitment to local content, technology transfer, and national development.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held in Lagos, the President directed the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, and other ministers supervising federal infrastructure projects to ensure strict adherence to laws on local participation, skill transfer, and training of Nigerians.

Tinubu also issued a strong warning to real estate developers, stating that the Federal Government will no longer compensate structures built without approval or outside designated setbacks.

“Let me warn all developers that the Federal Government will enforce setbacks. If not for anything, but for the interest of the nation. Developers who fail to get approvals will not be compensated,” he said. “We have gazetted and published the setbacks, and we will enforce them in any way possible.”

The President praised the work of Engineer Ronald Chagoury and his team in halting the encroachment of the Atlantic Ocean on Victoria Island and Ikoyi, describing it as a near-miraculous achievement that saved Lagos from a major environmental disaster.

“I said we would do it, and we did. We averted a disaster greater than a tsunami,” he stated.

Appealing for continued public patience amid economic reforms, Tinubu assured Nigerians that the country’s economy is on a recovery path, citing improved foreign exchange stability and easing food inflation.

“Hope is here. Our economy is recovering,” he said. “I appeal to Nigerians to be more patient with us. The reward of our hard work is beginning to manifest.”

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, one of Nigeria’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, is a 700-kilometre highway spanning nine coastal states—Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River. The completed Phase I, Section I, stretches from Ahmadu Bello Way to Eleko Village in the Lekki Peninsula.

President Tinubu commended Hitech Construction Company for executing the project using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement—a departure from the traditional flexible pavement—ensuring greater durability and a longer lifespan.

“This project shows that Nigerian firms can meet world-class standards in infrastructure development,” Tinubu said, expressing pride in the use of indigenous expertise and innovation.

Other Commissioned Projects by Region:

South-South: • Rehabilitation of Calabar–Ugep–Katsina-Ala Road (Section II) • Dualisation of East-West Road (Eleme Junction–Ahoada, Rivers) • Rehabilitation of Alesi–Ugep Section (Cross River) • Upgrade of Eleme Junction–Onne Port Road (15km stretch)

South-East: • Enugu–Port Harcourt Road (Section III: Enugu–Lokpanta) • New bridge at Akpoha (Ebonyi State) • Reconstruction of Enugu Bridge at New Artisan Market

South-West: • Lagos–Shagamu–Ibadan Expressway (Section II, Oyo State) • Ikorodu–Shagamu Road (Lagos) • Eko Bridge emergency repairs (Alaka–Apongbon) • Deep-Sea Port Access Road (Epe to Shagamu–Benin Expressway)

North-Central: • Shendam Bridge (Plateau State) • Ilobu–Erinle Road (Kwara/Osun)

North-East: • Jimeta Bridge (Yola, Adamawa)

North-West: • Yakasai–Badume–Damargu–Marken Zalli Roads (Kano) • Kano–Kwanar Danja–Hadeja Road (Kano–Jigawa section)

New Projects Flagged Off: • Ibadan–Ife–Ilesha–Akure–Benin Road (Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Edo) • Nembe–Brass Road (Bayelsa) • Enugu–Onitsha Carriageway (107km) • Zaria–Hunkuyi–Kufur–Gidan Mutum Daya Road (Kaduna/Kano) • Kano–Maiduguri Dualisation (Section I: Kano–Wudil–Shuarin, 105km) • Kano Northern Bypass • Maiduguri Bypass

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who attended the event, pledged continued legislative support for the administration’s efforts to reposition the economy through infrastructure and reforms.

Minister of Works, Senator Umahi, disclosed that the Federal Government had spent ₦18 billion on compensation for persons affected by the Lagos-Calabar Highway construction. He reaffirmed President Tinubu’s directive that all projects must prioritise the welfare of Nigerians and environmental sustainability.

The event was graced by governors from Lagos, Delta, Ogun, Edo, Bayelsa, Borno, Ekiti, Kogi, Ondo, Cross River, and Imo States. Notable attendees included Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, the Chagoury brothers, and top business leaders such as Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu.

President Tinubu concluded with a call for public ownership and protection of national infrastructure.

“These projects belong to all Nigerians. Let us protect and maintain them so that generations after us can benefit from them.”

