Tinubu commissions Afreximbank African Trade Centre

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday commissioned the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) African Trade Centres (AATCs) designed to promote economic diversification and bridge the gap in trade information and facilitation services across the continent.

Commissioning the landmark AATC in Abuja on Thursday, Tinubu highlighted the centre’s role in boosting intra-African trade and economic growth.

ALSO READ: Nigeria attracts cumulative disbursements of $52bn from Afreximbank

Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, noted that with nine planned locations, the AATCs would be landmark business complexes and trade hubs housing Afreximbank’s trade capabilities in iconic settings.

He commended Afreximbank for citing the state-of-the-art business complex in Abuja, which is set to serve as the bank’s regional office and a hub for trade facilitation, technology, and economic development across Africa.

The President of Afreximbank, Dr Benedict Oramah described the AATC as a multifaceted facility designed to address critical gaps in trade and market information, as well as the shortage of trade facilitation services in Africa and the CARICOM region.

The edifice features a conference centre, a trade and exhibition hub, a Digital Trade Gateway, a 148-bed four-star ONOMO Hotel, office spaces for Nigerian, African, and international financial and policy organizations, a gym, a wellness centre, and a technology and SME incubator hub, all integrated under one roof for optimal efficiency.

The AATC is part of Afreximbank’s broader initiative to establish trade facilitation hubs across the continent, providing vital resources and infrastructure to bridge the trade information gap that has long hindered Africa’s economic potential.

A key feature of the centre is its Trade Intelligence Solutions (TRIN), an innovative tool designed to empower businesses and investors.

TRIN offers comprehensive trade and investment insights, combining cutting-edge technology with expert advisory services to support clients seeking to enter or expand within African markets, and this service is expected to guide strategic decision-making and enhance market access for businesses across the continent.

The AATC is poised to become a one-stop hub for trade-related activities, offering modern facilities such as a large conference centre for hosting regional and international events, a trade and exhibition centre to showcase African products, and an SME incubation hub to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship.

It will provide stakeholders with access to integrated trade services, critical data, and opportunities for networking and partnerships.

The AATCs aim to bring together the trade ecosystem to create a powerful network that can be leveraged to explore local, regional, and global market opportunities.

The AATC offerings include trade information and facilitation services, capacity building, business hotels, conference and exhibition centres, Grade A corporate office spaces, trade and project finance, export development, guarantees, and advisory services.