President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged 845 newly graduated police officers to uphold integrity, professionalism, discipline and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties.

Tinubu gave the charge on Saturday at the passing-out parade of the Eighth Regular Course Cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, the President congratulated the graduates on completing their five-year academic and professional training, describing their achievement as a demonstration of resilience, discipline and commitment to national service.

He commended the parents of the graduates, as well as the academy’s management and instructors, for their contributions to the successful completion of the cadets’ training.

Tinubu reminded the officers that the police uniform symbolised public trust and responsibility, urging them to protect Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation, respect the Constitution and safeguard citizens’ fundamental rights.

He warned against using police authority for oppression, intimidation or personal enrichment, stressing that officers must uphold justice, accountability and respect for human dignity.

The President also urged the graduates to embrace modern technology, intelligence-led policing and stronger community partnerships to address the country’s security challenges.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to police reforms, improved personnel welfare, adequate equipment and professional training, including the proposed establishment of state police.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, AIG Auwal Musa, described the ceremony as the culmination of five years of academic development, discipline and professional training.

Musa expressed appreciation to the President for his support to the institution and approval for the establishment of another academy campus at Iperu, Ogun State, with take-off funding provided.

He also commended the reconstitution of the academy’s Governing Council under the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, and acknowledged the contributions of the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Salihu Arugungu (rtd).

The Inspector-General of Police, Rilwan Diso, presented awards to outstanding cadets during the ceremony.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, was represented by his deputy, Murtala Garo, while other dignitaries and senior security officers attended the event.