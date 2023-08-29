Reactions have continued to trail the decision of Chicago State University, United States, to put its X (formerly Twitter) account private after some Nigerians called out the institution over controversies surrounding the certificate issued to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This is coming after the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, filed a petition in a United States court seeking to unravel the controversy surrounding the educational qualifications of President Bola Tinubu.

Despite confirming that President Bola Tinubu indeed graduated from the university on a couple of occasions in the past, some Nigerians continued to raise doubts about the validity of the certificate.

In a recent development, some Nigerians stormed the social media pages of the university to criticize the school in their quest to further inquire whether or not President Bola Tinubu truly graduated from the institution.

A check by Tribune Online confirmed that after coming under heavy criticism, the X account of the university has been locked, while its other social media pages remain open.

Reacting to the development on Twitter, a user, @Morris_Monye wrote, “Nigerians showing Chicago State University social media space “serious pepper”.

@firstladyship tweeted, “Chicago State University @ChicagoState has locked their Twitter account. They removed the 1979 yearbook from their archive. I wonder what they are hiding?Nigerians are camping on their page.”

Another user @jefe_says wrote, “I thought it was only on Twitter but even their Facebook and TikTok accounts are on fire. Nigerians dey para for Chicago university.”

“Chicago State University needs to cooperate with Nigerians on this matter. Or else they will get dragged into the mess of corruption and various court cases. @ChicagoState.” @reliablegov opined.

@IbinaOyebuchi wrote, “They’re feeling the heat.”

“They are locking it in vain,this is how we will sleep on their matter because it’s obvious that they are corrupt and aiding corruption in Nigeria.” @anewname758 tweeted.