President Bola Tinubu has joined in celebrating the 98th birthday of an elder statesman and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Tanko Yakasai.

On Tuesday, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said the President joins the Yakasai family, friends, and associates in honouring the distinguished figure. Yakasai has devoted his life to advocating for the unheard masses of our country, justice, the rule of law, and the establishment of good governance and transparency in public service.

The President described the elder statesman as a patriot and one of the noblest men in Nigeria’s history.

He prayed that this anniversary of Alhaji Yakasai’s birth will fulfil the important causes the statesman has boldly fought for.

”May the good Lord grant the nonagenarian longevity and happiness,” the President added.

