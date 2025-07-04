Tinubu celebrates Olubadan at 90

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), on his 90th birthday on July 5, and the first anniversary of his coronation as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland on July 12.

The President said that at 90, His Majesty embodies a rare blend of age-old wisdom, service, and enduring leadership, having dedicated decades to nation-building and community development.

Tinubu, in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), said he joined the people of Ibadanland, the traditional institution, and all well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond in celebrating the remarkable life and legacy of a monarch whose reign has been characterised by wisdom, peace, and unwavering commitment to the progress of his people.

He described Oba Olakulehin as a foremost traditional ruler, a custodian of culture and tradition, and a revered elder statesman who has devoted his life to serving humanity and preserving Yoruba tradition, identity, and values.

“Your Imperial Majesty, Oba Olakulehin, as you mark nine decades of a life well lived in service, sacrifice, and stewardship, and on your first anniversary on the throne of your forefathers, we honour not only your longevity but also your immense contributions to community development and national unity. May your reign be peaceful, prosperous, and impactful,” the President said.

“President Tinubu prays for strength, grace, sound health, and a longer life for Kabiyesi, while his throne continues to symbolise peace, prosperity, and pride for generations to come,” the statement added.

