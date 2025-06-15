Tinubu celebrates Gen Abubakar at 83

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to former Head of State and elder statesman, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) as he marks his 83rd birthday.

Tinubu in his tribute personality signed on Sunday, described Abubakar as a patriot of uncommon integrity whose service inspires generations of Nigerians in public life.

The statement by the President read: “I celebrate the 83rd birthday of former Head of State and elder statesman, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

“I salute him for his decades of exceptional service to Nigeria, both in uniform and in retirement, and commend his steadfast commitment to peace, stability, and good governance across the African continent.

“General Abubakar’s legacy, particularly his role in leading Nigeria through a peaceful transition to democratic rule in 1999, remains a watershed moment in the nation’s history.

“His selfless act of handing over power paved the way for Nigeria’s Fourth Republic and strengthened the principle of constitutional democracy.

“As Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abubakar has continued to play a significant role in promoting dialogue, defusing tension, and ensuring credible electoral processes in Nigeria. His voice of moderation, reason, and statesmanship is deeply valued at a time when unity and leadership are more critical than ever.

“He is a patriot of uncommon integrity whose service inspires generations of Nigerians in public life.

“As he marks another year of life, Nigeria honours his sacrifices, wisdom, and unyielding devotion to the peace and unity of our great nation.

“I wish the former Head of State continued strength, good health, and divine grace in the years ahead,” he stated.