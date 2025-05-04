Tinubu celebrates Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Agbotomokekere, at 90

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Chief Imam of Ibadanland and Grand Imam of Oyo State, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyy AbuBakr Agbotomokekere, on his 90th birthday, commending his decades of spiritual leadership and unwavering dedication to the service of God and humanity.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Sheikh Agbotomokekere as a towering figure in Islamic scholarship and a steadfast advocate of peace and interfaith unity in Nigeria.

“Sheikh Agbotomokekere has lived an exemplary life marked by uprightness, humility, and steadfastness in the path of Allah. He is not only a teacher of teachers but also a custodian of enduring Islamic values whose influence extends far beyond Ibadanland,” the President said.

The President also praised the nonagenarian, who serves as Grand Patron of the League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta States, for his immense contributions to religious harmony. He lauded his efforts in guiding the Muslim Ummah and educating younger generations in the teachings of the Holy Quran.

“His commitment to interfaith harmony in Nigeria is a beacon to all. The Muslim Ummah, and indeed the nation, are indebted to him for his wise teachings, insightful sermons, and dedication to education,” Tinubu noted.

President Tinubu prayed for continued good health, strength, and peace of mind for the revered cleric, expressing solidarity with millions of Muslims across the country in celebrating Sheikh Agbotomokekere’s life and legacy.

“Sheikh Agbotomokekere’s life of service is a source of inspiration. May Almighty Allah grant him many more years in good health, joy, and sound mind,” he added.