President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms. Amina Mohammed, as well-wishers worldwide celebrate her 63rd birthday.

A statement issued on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) noted that Ms. Mohammed, a leading advocate of the environment, education, and the Sustainable Development Goals, has applied herself, in many capacities, to the service of Nigeria and the global community.

According to the statement, she coordinated the Taskforce on Gender and Education for the United Nations Millennium Project from 2002 to 2005 and has served meritoriously on numerous international advisory boards and panels.

It be recalled that she was Nigeria’s Minister of Environment from 2015 to 2017 and is credited for mobilizing all government and non-government oil and gas stakeholders to achieve the launch of the Ogoniland clean-up, among several other governance innovations.

President Tinubu celebrated “the global icon and one of Nigeria’s lodestars beaming light on the path to a more prosperous, peaceful, and safe future for humanity.”

He commended Ms. Mohammed for her tireless service to the nation, and described her as a fine example of Nigerian excellence and a worthy model for both men and women globally.

Tinubu wished the UN Deputy Secretary-General many more years in fine health and renewed strength in her continued service to humanity.

